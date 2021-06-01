New Bedford city councilman facing OUI charge following investigation into multi-car crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The New Bedford city councilor accused of causing a multi-car crash last month is now facing a series of charges, including operating under the influence, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Hugh Dunn, who represents Ward 3, is accused of hitting two parked cars while driving down South Water Street during the early morning hours of May 1.

The DA’s office said officers were initially called to the area for reports of a hit-and-run crash. When they arrived, the officers found Dunn in his vehicle “some distance from a damaged Chevy pickup truck and Toyota RAV4,” the DA’s office said.

An accident report previously obtained by 12 News states the officers described Dunn as “confused, shaken and disoriented.”

At the time, officers said they did not believe Dunn had been drinking prior to the crash, so they did not conduct a sobriety test; however, he did admit that he had taken allergy medication earlier in the day.

Following an independent investigation conducted by the DA’s office, Dunn was issued a series of citations, including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, leaving the scene of property damage and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The DA’s office has applied for a criminal complaint against Dunn in connection with these citations and assigned a special prosecutor to the case.