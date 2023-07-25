NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford City Council is pushing back against the licensing board’s decision to ban the sale of miniature bottles of alcohol, more commonly known as “nips.”

In a statement to 12 News, the city council described the New Bedford Licensing Board’s unanimous vote to ban liquor stores from selling nips as “troubling” and “hasteful.”

The city council added that the decision “…lacked public discourse and proper investigation in a public setting.”

“A ban of this magnitude warranted a discussion, not a unanimous decision,” the city council said. “Democracy has been trampled and we will not sit idle.”

Those who support the ban believe it will cut down on excessive litter and illegal activities, such as underage drinking and drinking while driving.

But the ban isn’t sitting well with liquor store owners, who argue that the licensing board’s decision will significantly impact their bottom lines.

“We’ll have to consider cutting back hours and staff,” Freitas Package Store owner Mark Riley said. “[Nips are] approximately 15% of our business.”

Riely and other liquor store owners across the city have collected more than 2,000 signatures from residents who are against the ban.

Though liquor store owners showed up in full force to Monday night’s hearing, the vast majority of them didn’t get a chance to speak due to a 30-minute time limit on public comment imposed by the licensing board.

“We just don’t feel this is a fair process for businesses and residents,” Riley said.

In response to the lack of public comment, the city council will be scheduling two public hearings to discuss the nip ban at length. The city council has also requested the licensing board host another hearing where liquor store owners can speak without limitations.

“Let’s make sure that businesses have a seat at the table,” the city council wrote. “Let’s make sure that proper debate occurs and let’s make sure that citizens in our city have a voice.”

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, who supports the ban, explained that it is well within the licensing board’s rights to enact and enforce it.

“I think this [ban] will be OK as time goes on,” Mitchell said.

12 News reached out to the licensing board but has not yet heard back.

In Massachusetts, it’s up to individual cities and towns to decide whether to ban nips. Attleboro attempted to ban nips back in 2020, but the proposal was struck down the city council.

There are currently nip bans in five Massachusetts communities: Chelsea, Falmouth, Mashpee, Newton and Wareham.

Rhode Island lawmakers mulled banning nips statewide last year, but the legislation was held for further study.

The ban won’t go into effect until all of the city’s liquor stores sell off their current inventory of nips to be in compliance. The licensing board estimates that the ban will begin on or around Nov. 1.