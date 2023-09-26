NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators believe a basement fire in New Bedford was caused by an electric scooter.

In a social media post, the New Bedford Fire Department said firefighters rushed to Crapo Street Monday morning following reports of an “explosion” in the basement of a two-story home.

Firefighters found the electric scooter on fire in the basement and quickly knocked down the flames. The scooter’s 60-volt lithium-ion batteries were then carefully removed from the home, according to the fire department.

No one was injured and the building sustained minimal damage.

(Courtesy: New Bedford Fire Department)

(Courtesy: New Bedford Fire Department)

(Courtesy: New Bedford Fire Department)

(Courtesy: New Bedford Fire Department)

(Courtesy: New Bedford Fire Department)

(Courtesy: New Bedford Fire Department)

(Courtesy: New Bedford Fire Department)

(Courtesy: New Bedford Fire Department)