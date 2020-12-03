New Bedford bar ordered to close for repeated COVID-19 violations

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bar in New Bedford has been ordered to shut down until Massachusetts enters Phase 4 of reopening, according to the city’s health department.

The department said it issued a cease and desist order to The Bar on Wednesday for its third COVID-19 violation.

The Bar, located on Dartmouth Street, was also issued a $2,900 fine, officials said.

On Oct. 14, The Bar was fined $300 for serving alcohol without food and for employees failing to wear masks, and on Nov. 21, The Bar was fined $600 for employees again violating the mask mandate.