CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

New Bedford bar ordered to close for repeated COVID-19 violations

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A glass door with red and white “closed” store sign

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bar in New Bedford has been ordered to shut down until Massachusetts enters Phase 4 of reopening, according to the city’s health department.

The department said it issued a cease and desist order to The Bar on Wednesday for its third COVID-19 violation.

The Bar, located on Dartmouth Street, was also issued a $2,900 fine, officials said.

On Oct. 14, The Bar was fined $300 for serving alcohol without food and for employees failing to wear masks, and on Nov. 21, The Bar was fined $600 for employees again violating the mask mandate.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community