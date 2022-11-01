NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The city of New Bedford has strengthened its Department of Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The city announced that four state-of-the-art ambulances are being added to its fleet to improve the response to emergency calls.

The first ambulance, a 2021 Ford Osage, will be used out of the south end public safety building on Brock Avenue.

New Bedford Medic 1 – Courtesy: City of New Bedford

The second ambulance, a 2021 Ford Braun, will operate out of EMS headquarters on Hillman Street, the city said.

New Bedford Medic 2 – Courtesy: City of New Bedford

The third ambulance, a 2021 Ford 550, will operate out of Fire Station 9 on Ashley Boulevard.

New Bedford Medic 3 – Courtesy: City of New Bedford

The fourth ambulance, also a 2021 Ford 550, will be stationed at Fire Station 5 on Acushnet Avenue.

New Bedford Medic 4 – Courtesy: City of New Bedford

The ambulances include a Power-Load Stryker, an automatic stretcher that reduces manual labor and the potential for back injuries.

“These new ambulances and automatic stretchers will greatly enhance EMS’s ability to respond to residents in need as well as help to reduce work-related injuries among our first responders,” Mayor Jon Mitchell said.

The new ambulances cost $1.18 million in total and brought the city’s fleet to nine ambulances.