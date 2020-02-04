Neighbors lend helping hand to family business destroyed by fire

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) ─ As investigators continue to search for the cause of a fire that destroyed a Fairhaven business Monday, the community is coming together to help the family who owned it.

Through a GoFundMe page, neighbors of Jackson’s Variety are pooling donations to help the family, who has owned the business for 54 years, get back on its feet. As of Tuesday afternoon, the page has raised more than $4,000 for the Jacksons.

Donation page for Jackson’s Variety »

The fire broke out Monday morning on the second floor of the building, where 83-year-old Colin Jackson lives and was watching his granddaughter.

His daughter, Kristina Jackson, was opening the store for the day when she noticed the fire on the baby monitor, according to her sister, Colleen Jackson.

Colin Jackson, who uses a wheelchair, was pulled from the building by bystanders and an off-duty firefighter, while Kristina and her daughter were able to escape safely.

Both Colin Jackson and his granddaughter were treated at an area hospital for burns and smoke inhalation and have since been released, fire officials tell Eyewitness News.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News they are having trouble determining the cause of the fire because of the extensive damage, but believe it may have started in a sunroom.

Brandon Truitt and Sarah Doiron contributed to this report.