Neighbors frustrated by noisy New Bedford business

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Imagine hearing loud music and conversations right outside your home.

That’s what New Bedford resident Elaine Kelleher tells 12 News she hears every single night.

“It’s pretty difficult to try and sleep,” Kelleher said.

Kelleher, who’s currently battling cancer, said it all started last month when Cisco Brewers Kitchen & Bar set up shop down the street from her home.

She described the business as nothing short of disruptive.

“This is seven days a week, all day long,” she said. “And I work from home – from the time the music starts around five to 10 o’clock at night.”

Kelleher said she and her neighbors keep their trashcans out on the street so they’ll have a place to park, otherwise their spots would be taken by Cisco’s customers.

Kelleher brought her concerns straight to the New Bedford City Council Tuesday night.

Jay Hartman, a representative for Cisco Brewers, told 12 News in a statement they attended that meeting and are in the process of figuring out how to address neighbors’ concerns.

“This is a work in progress as we continue to handle the popularity and increased traffic flow to the area,” Hartman said, adding that Cisco has been working to increase off-street parking for customers.

“We are working with the city and the neighbors to come up with solutions which will allow the business to prosper and keep the peace in the neighborhood,” he said. “We are really proud of the location we have built and the response has been extremely positive from the city and our customers.”

Kelleher acknowledged that Cisco did agree to make changes at the meeting, but said the neighborhood still plans to meet soon to discuss the situation further.