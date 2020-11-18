Nearly all of Bristol County remains at ‘high risk’ for COVID-19 as demand for testing increases

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Nearly all of Bristol County remains at “high risk” for COVID-19 transmission as the state grapples with a second surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Right now, Rehoboth is the only community in Bristol County that has not been deemed high risk by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Bristol County has not only seen an uptick in cases, but it’s also seen an increase in demand for coronavirus testing thanks in part to Gov. Charlie Baker’s “Stop the Spread” program.

“The demand is probably the highest it’s ever been,” CEO of Greater New Bedford Community Health Center Cheryl Bartlett said.

The program urges residents in the following communities to get tested for COVID-19, even if they’re asymptomatic: Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Framingham, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lynn, Marlborough, Methuen, New Bedford, Randolph, Revere, Salem, Saugus, Springfield, Winthrop and Worcester.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said the city is in good shape when it comes to handling the influx of people wanting to get tested.

“We have a handle on it,” he said. “We have a lot of testing sites going on in the city, and we’re trying to get a few more set up.”