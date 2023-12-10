NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford non-profit Coastal Food Shed has received a $30,000 grant to help SNAP beneficiaries receive fresh and locally grown produce.

This includes a program called “Snap to the Max”, which teaches people facing food insecurity how to make more dishes with the food they have.

“Working with Coastal Food Shed and all the farmers, keeping things farm to table, works really well because it just brings everyone closer together and it becomes more of a community here,” said Rhonda Fazio with Coastal Food Shed.

“We’re still reaching people. And that’s the important thing. We have a presence.”

The grant was made possible by the Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, in collaboration with Senior Whole Health by Molina Healthcare.

To learn more about Coastal Food Shed, you can click here.