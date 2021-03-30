NAACP New Bedford urging for more vaccine supply, outreach in communities of color

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford branch of the NAACP said the city is not getting enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while the number of positive cases remain high.

According to the city’s health department, they are currently receiving 600 doses a week and infection rates have been on the rise since mid-March.

Because of that, NAACP New Bedford president Dr. LaSella Hall is demanding more vaccine and better outreach to communities of color.

“Our hope is to continue to advocate for the governor to increase the number of vaccines coming into New Bedford, and once those vaccines come in, that we work with the city and Mayor Mitchell’s team to make sure those distribution centers are in the communities that need it most,” Hall said.

Vice president Renee Ledbetter called the level of vaccine coming into the city “woefully inadequate.”

The organization said Black, Hispanic and Asian populations are being vaccinated at a slower pace than others in the city, even though cases remain higher in these communities.

They are calling for an additional 400 doses per week to go to those areas.

Hall wants people of color to be given better access to the vaccine by putting clinics in their communities, saying the mass vaccination sites like Gillette Stadium are too far away for some people to get to.

The NAACP chapter is also urging the city to acknowledge that these populations are scheduling appointments at much lower rates due to suspicions about the vaccine.

“It’s important for people who are from the community to talk to people in the community,” Hall said. “There is a lack of trust in many communities of color and when you bring in local folks, community folks, church folks – their words will have more weight.”

“We call on our elected officials and the governor to speed the number of vaccinations available, to make them more accessible to the public, and to make increased efforts in communities of color to educate the public and urge residents to vaccinate,” Ledbetter added.

Mayor Jon Mitchell’s office said he’s been vocal about the state ensuring that vaccine supply reaches residents equitably and that no community is left behind. Mitchell has scheduled a news conference for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the issue further.