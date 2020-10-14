NAACP New Bedford demands independent investigation into 2012 death of Malcom Gracia

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — NAACP New Bedford is calling for an independent investigation into the death of Malcom Gracia by city police officers in 2012.

The attorney representing Gracia’s family, Donald Brisson, recently revealed facts that were overlooked or ignored in the initial investigation, according to NAACP New Bedford.

In a letter to the head of the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, NAACP New Bedford wrote:

“With compelling evidence of mishandled forensics; overly friendly interrogation of the accused police officers; an assistant DA who failed to gather critical evidence; mishandled forensics; the DA’s final report riddled with factual errors and implausible assumptions; a gag order on medical records of the police officer who claimed to have been stabbed and; New Bedford’s half-million dollar settlement with the Gracia family, it is clear the justice was the second casualty in this case.”

NAACP New Bedford said citizens are now calling for the prosecution of the officers involved in the case and for the discipline of the officers that filed false police reports.

“Justice has been long denied,” President of NAACP New Bedford Dr. LaSella Hall said. “We expect a speedy but thorough, independent investigation and will not rest until that is secured.”