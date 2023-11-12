NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police say they have arrested a man for illegally possessing a firearm.

Sgt. Jarrod Gracia of the departments Gang Unit, had received information about a man, identified as 21-year-old Curtis Monteiro, of New Bedford, in possession of a gun.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, Monteiro was seen walking in the area of Chestnut and Robeson Sts.

Detectives approached the suspect, and he was found to have a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition.

Police said he has no license to possess a firearm and that a serial number of the gun had been defaced.

Monteiro was arrested and is being charged with carrying a loaded, large-capacity firearm with an obliterated serial number without a license.