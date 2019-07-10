Music festival at Gillette Stadium abruptly canceled

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A two-day music festival at Gillette Stadium has been called off just ten days before it was to be held.

The venue tweeted Wednesday morning that The Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival scheduled for July 20-21 had been canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

The cancellation was also announced in a statement posted on the festival’s Twitter page.

“Unfortunately, putting this event on in the way that it was envisioned has become impossible,” the festival’s promoters said, also citing circumstances beyond their control. “All parties involved have agreed that moving forward would be a disservice to fans and artists alike, and cancellation is in everyone’s best interest.”

Billie Eilish, G-Eazy, Miguel, and Major Lazer were among the dozens of artists scheduled to perform, according to the festival’s Twitter page. Ticket holders were also promised access to go-karts, a paintball arena, and “the world’s largest bounce house.”

The festival’s promoters said refunds would be automatically issued to anyone who bought a ticket. Refunds will be processed by Friday, according to the promoters, and should show up on the customer’s original method of purchase in seven to 10 days.