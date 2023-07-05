NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — After months without a suspect, a man is now facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting in New Bedford.

Gianni Carter-Joyner, 28, has been indicted by a grand jury for the murder of 29-year-old Derek Pires of Fall River, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

He’s also charged with unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful transportation of a firearm into the Commonwealth, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and two counts of carrying an illegal firearm.

According to the DA’s office, the city’s ShotSpotter system picked up shots fired near the intersection of Dartmouth and Dunbar streets just before 11 p.m. on March 13.

Police found Pires inside a parked car, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital and died a couple hours later.

The DA’s office said more details of their investigation will be made public during Carter-Joyner’s arraignment.

Carter-Joyner reportedly has ties to both New Bedford and Fall River.

Customize Your Notifications: Choose which 12 News topics you want to be alerted about »