Murder suspect arrested in deadly New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was arrested Tuesday on charges including murder in a deadly shooting last month.

Malique Smith, 20, is scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday afternoon, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

In addition to murder, Smith is also charged with carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm in the May 14 homicide of Joseph Pauline.

Pauline, 32, of New Bedford, was rushed to the hospital after he was shot around 6:45 p.m. outside a Brock Avenue store. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Two additional suspects were arrested in Brockton several days after the shooting. Christopher Boyer, 19, was charged with accessory to murder after the fact, according to the DA’s office, while Anthony Rosario, 20, was charged with assault and battery to collect a loan.

The DA’s office said the homicide remains under investigation.