Murder charges filed against suspect in Fall River double homicide

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man who’s already in custody in connection with a deadly shooting near a city park is now facing murder charges.

Jeremy Holmes, 18, was initially arrested Friday on firearms charges.

On Thursday, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges against Holmes had been upgraded to two counts of murder and one count of assault and battery by means of a firearm, in addition to the previous charges of carrying a loaded illegal firearm and unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm.

Holmes is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges Thursday afternoon.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, May 18, police said three people were struck by gunfire on 5th Street, in the area of Griffin Park. Miguel Sanjurjo, 14, and Jovaughn Antonio Mills, 29, were both pronounced dead at the hospital while a 19-year-old man is expected to recover.

A second suspect, Dana Mazyck, 21, of Fall River, was arrested on firearms charges earlier this week.

