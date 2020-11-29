Murder charges brought against suspect in New Bedford double-shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A young man has now been formally charged with murder and other charges for a double-shooting in New Bedford on Friday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Jon Zell, 18, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in New Bedford District Court.

The DA’s office said Zell is charged in the shooting death of 40-year-old New Bedford resident Angel Cruz on Lafrance Street just before 10:30 a.m.

A second victim, a 32-year-old New Bedford man, was able to get into a vehicle and attempted to drive to the hospital, but ultimately crashed in the area of Linden and County streets, the DA’s office said.

He remains at Rhode Island Hospital in stable condition.

The DA’s office said a litany of charges against Zell stem from his apprehension. The defendant fired in the direction of police as they tried to approach him at the corner of Penniman and Reynolds streets.

The DA’s office said officers fired back at Zell and no one was injured. Officers subdued Zell after he fired all the bullets in the gun.