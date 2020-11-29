Murder charges brought against suspect in New Bedford double-shooting

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A young man has now been formally charged with murder and other charges for a double-shooting in New Bedford on Friday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Jon Zell, 18, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in New Bedford District Court.

The DA’s office said Zell is charged in the shooting death of 40-year-old New Bedford resident Angel Cruz on Lafrance Street just before 10:30 a.m.

A second victim, a 32-year-old New Bedford man, was able to get into a vehicle and attempted to drive to the hospital, but ultimately crashed in the area of Linden and County streets, the DA’s office said.

He remains at Rhode Island Hospital in stable condition.

The DA’s office said a litany of charges against Zell stem from his apprehension. The defendant fired in the direction of police as they tried to approach him at the corner of Penniman and Reynolds streets.

The DA’s office said officers fired back at Zell and no one was injured. Officers subdued Zell after he fired all the bullets in the gun.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour