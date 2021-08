TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — There’s a large police presence in Taunton near their headquarters on Summer Street.

At least three vehicles appeared to be involved in a crash Tuesday evening, with one ending up on its passenger side.

Police have not released many details, but said the district attorney is on his way to the scene.

Officers were seen questioning bystanders on nearby Main Street.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.