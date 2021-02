TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a serious crash that occurred in Taunton Wednesday night.

The two-car crash occurred on Tremont Street near Danforth Street around 9 p.m.

An officer on scene tells 12 News multiple victims were injured in the crash, though their conditions are unknown at this time.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.

