Police: Body of missing man located near Gammino Pond in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The body of a missing Seekonk man has been located in the woods off Newman Avenue in Seekonk, according to police.

Multiple agencies, including Seekonk police and fire, Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, and Massachusetts Environmental Police, searched the area around Gammino Pond and the Seekonk Public Library for several hours Saturday afternoon.

Seekonk Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are investigating. Police said foul play is not suspected at this time.