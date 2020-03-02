Multi-vehicle crash on I-195 sends 9 to hospital

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A multi-vehicle crash temporarily shut down several lanes of travel on Interstate 195 eastbound Sunday night.

Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a serious motor vehicle accident near Exit 1 shortly around 8 p.m.

Eyewitness News observed multiple rescues from surrounding communities transport patients from the scene.

Police confirmed a total of nine people were taken to area hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries.

All travel lanes reopened around 11 p.m. and the crash remains under investigation