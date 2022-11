FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A crash involving several vehicles has shut down I-195 in Fairhaven.

The crash happened on I-195 West Exit 26.

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured, though there are several ambulances on scene.

#BREAKING: I-195 West in Fairhaven is shut down after a multi-vehicle crash. A lot of debris on the road and one vehicle crashed into the Exit 26 attractions sign. Multiple rescues from surrounding communities here. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/OTv2HlBLrb — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) November 26, 2022

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

12 News has reached out to the Massachusetts State Police for more information but has not yet heard back.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.