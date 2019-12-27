Rehoboth crash sends 4 to hospital; section of Route 44 closed

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A portion of Route 44 remains closed following a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.

The crash took place around 7:45 a.m.

Four people are sent to the Rhode Island Hospital after a serious crash in Rehoboth. The two vehicles involved have serious front end damage. Sgt. Todd tells me there are life threatening injuries. The cause is under investigation @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/bZdPl5Z0AK — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) December 27, 2019

Four people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Rehoboth Police Sgt. Norman Todd.

Traffic is being detoured as crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time. Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the investigation.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering details. This story will be updated and we’ll have the latest in a live report at noon on WPRI 12.