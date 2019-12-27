Closings & Delays
Rehoboth crash sends 4 to hospital; section of Route 44 closed

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A portion of Route 44 remains closed following a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.

The crash took place around 7:45 a.m.

Four people were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Rehoboth Police Sgt. Norman Todd.

Traffic is being detoured as crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time. Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the investigation.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering details. This story will be updated and we’ll have the latest in a live report at noon on WPRI 12.

