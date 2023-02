FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Braga Bridge is back open following a five-car crash Monday evening.

The crash happened on the westbound side of the bridge around 7:30 p.m.

Massachusetts State Police said several people were transported to the hospital with injuries. The exact number of people injured is unknown.

Traffic was backed up along both sides of the bridge, which connects Somerset and Fall River, as crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.