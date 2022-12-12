EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are launching a dog adoption campaign after rescuing 16 American bully dogs, most of which are puppies.

The large surrender of puppies came on Friday, Dec. 2, from a home in Fitchburg.

“The dogs were living in less than ideal conditions, and the owner realized that the situation was unstable and opted to surrender the dogs to our care,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell’s director of adoption centers and programs.

Story continues below gallery.

Credit: MSPCA

Credit: MSPCA

Credit: MSPCA

Credit: MSPCA

Credit: MSPCA

Keiley said the dogs have settled into the shelter, but the MSPCA is scrambling to find adopters since another 15 to 20 dogs were expected to arrive from South Carolina on Saturday.

The MSPCA is currently dealing with a “historically large population of newly surrendered animals,” according to a press release, having just taken in 18 horses from a property in Alford.

Keiley said finding homes for large dogs can be a challenge.

“Larger dogs can be harder to place because many adopters worry they require more space and more exercise than smaller dogs, and while that’s true for some larger dogs, it definitely is not the case for many,” Keiley explained.

To encourage people to adopt, the MSPCA and NEAS have launched a reduced-fee adoption campaign. All dogs one year and older will be available for $100 throughout the month of December, which is more than $250 less than the usual cost.