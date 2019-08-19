Motorcylist crashes in Seekonk after trying to flee Rehoboth police

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — If you’re not licensed to operate a motorcycle, it’s probably not a good idea to do a pop-a-wheelie in front of a police chief.

That’s what police said happened in Rehoboth this weekend.

According to Sgt. James Casey, Chief James Trombetta tried pulling over Hector Nieves Medina, 21, of Pawtucket after he saw Medina pull a wheelie while traveling through an intersection in the area of Winthrop and New Streets around 6 p.m. Sunday.

However, Casey said Medina, instead of stopping, continued traveling west and tried to evade Trombetta by cutting through the parking lot of Cumberland Farms and Exxon gas station at the intersection of Routes 44 and 118.

Casey said Medina drove into Seekonk and finally came to a stop after he crashed into another car.

Medina was taken into police custody and transported to the Rehoboth Police Station where he was booked and later released on personal recognizance.

Police charged Medina with failure to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlawfully attaching a number plate, operating to endanger and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in Taunton District Court for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to Casey.