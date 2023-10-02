FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a crash that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries Monday evening, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers responded to the Braga Bridge just after 7 p.m. and found the motorcyclist, identified by police as a 40-year-old Dartmouth man, suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle involved, a 72-year-old man from Leslie, Michigan, was not injured and remained on the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.