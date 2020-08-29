Motorcyclist killed in Raynham crash involving tractor-trailer

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 54-year-old man Friday evening, according to Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita.

LaCivita said the man, who was riding a motorcycle, was traveling eastbound on Route 44 and ended up hitting a tractor-trailer truck while merging onto Route 24 southbound.

It’s unclear at this time whether the driver of the tractor-trailer truck was injured.

Traffic was backed up in the area for several hours as crews cleared the scene and reconstructed the crash.

