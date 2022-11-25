NEW BEDFORD, Mass. WPRI — An investigation is underway after a New Bedford man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thanksgiving, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the 49-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on Route 18 North near I-195 Thursday evening when he lost control and slammed into a guardrail.

The man was thrown from his motorcycle, which continued down the road and crossed the intersection of Acushnet Avenue and Coggeshall Street.

Police said the motorcycle then side-swiped a hair salon and crashed into the back of a parked SUV.

The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.