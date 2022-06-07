FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Brianna Raposo always thought her dad was invincible.

She described him as a man who had “nine lives,” having previously survived two motorcycle crashes.

That’s why she was stunned when she learned he had died in a crash last week.

“All I could think was there’s no way this happened,” she said. “For him to just die like that … I couldn’t believe it.”

Christopher Raposo, 46, was riding his motorcycle through Dighton Friday night when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Elm and Main streets, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

After blowing the stop sign, the DA’s office said Raposo’s motorcycle crashed into an oncoming car. The impact from the crash sent Raposo flying, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was dark, it was raining … it all happened so fast and no one could really do anything about it,” Brianna said.

That intersection is now home to a memorial for Raposo, whose daughter tells 12 News “he died doing what he loved.”

“That was his thing,” she said. “He loved all that stuff. He was a daredevil.”



Hundreds of motorcyclists from all over came to pay their respects to Raposo over the weekend, riding from New Bedford to the crash site.

“It was touching,” Brianna recalled. “I didn’t realize how much my dad touched people. It made me feel like I have another family that will always have my back.”

Brianna tells 12 News she wants her father to be remembered as a loving man who cared deeply for everyone.

“He had his faults, but he did everything with love,” she said.

Raposo leaves behind not only Brianna, but her mother and sister as well.

“I love him and wish he was still here, but I’m going to be here for him, my sister is going to be here for him and my mom is going to be here for him,” she said. “I’m going to do my best to make him proud.”