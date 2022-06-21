MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — A West Warwick man was seriously injured over the weekend when he crashed his motorcycle into a deer, according to police.

Police said the 51-year-old man was riding his motorcycle along Route 140 South in Mansfield Saturday night when he hit a deer that was crossing the road.

The motorcyclist was knocked unconscious, according to police, but woke up shortly after first responders arrived. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. It’s unclear whether the deer survived.