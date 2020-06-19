Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Motorcyclist injured after going over bridge ramp railing in Fall River

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a person on a motorcycle went over the railing from the Veterans Memorial Bridge ramp in Fall River late Thursday night.

According to police, around 11 p.m., the motorcyclist went over the rail and off of the bridge ramp toward Route 79.

First responders lined up along Route 79 searching for the victim and found that person around midnight, about an hour after the crash occurred. At this time, it is unclear if the motorcyclist landed in the Taunton River.

As of Friday morning, the victim’s condition or the extent of their injuries is unknown.

State Police remained on scene for several hours investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com