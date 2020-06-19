Motorcyclist injured after going over bridge ramp railing in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a person on a motorcycle went over the railing from the Veterans Memorial Bridge ramp in Fall River late Thursday night.

According to police, around 11 p.m., the motorcyclist went over the rail and off of the bridge ramp toward Route 79.

First responders lined up along Route 79 searching for the victim and found that person around midnight, about an hour after the crash occurred. At this time, it is unclear if the motorcyclist landed in the Taunton River.

As of Friday morning, the victim’s condition or the extent of their injuries is unknown.

State Police remained on scene for several hours investigating.