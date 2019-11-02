Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries in a crash Friday night in Taunton.

The crash took place around 7 p.m. on Alfred Lord Boulevard in the area of Worcester Street. It appeared the motorcycle collided with a minivan and careened into a gas station parking lot.

The rider is a man in his 50s, according to a deputy fire chief on scene. A medical helicopter was brought in to fly him to Boston Medical Center.

The deputy chief said the man was conscious but suffered serious injuries to the right side of his body that are considered life-threatening.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn new information.