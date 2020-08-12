Motorcyclist, 51, dies following Fall River crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Swansea man has died after he was involved in a crash while riding a motorcycle in Fall River.

Eric Liebl, 51, succumbed to his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

The crash between Liebl’s motorcycle and a Honda Civic took place just after 9:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South Main and Middle streets.

The DA’s office said first responders arrived to find Liebl lying in the middle of the roadway. He was rushed to St. Anne’s Hospital before he was transferred to Rhode Island Hospital.

The driver of the Honda, a 28-year-old man, and his two passengers remained at the scene and were interviewed by police, according to the DA’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

