Mosquito spraying to be conducted in Attleboro overnight

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — After mosquitoes trapped in Attleboro tested positive for West Nile virus earlier this week, the Massachusetts Department of Health is stepping in to try and reduce the risk of residents contracting the virus.

According to Mayor Paul Heroux, aerial spraying will be conducted overnight Thursday in eastern Attleboro, along the Norton town line.

Another mosquito-borne illness, Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), was recently detected in Norton. Earlier this month, nearly two dozen Massachusetts communities were deemed high-risk for EEE.

Heroux assured there are no adverse health effects to humans or animals associated with the spraying, which is expected to wrap up before sunrise on Friday. Despite that, he advised residents to side with caution and stay indoors from dusk until dawn.

Those with questions can contact the city of Attleboro’s Department of Health at (508) 223-2222 ext. 3241.

MOSQUITO SPRAYING UPDATEThis is a state initiated endeavor. The state did not spray Attleboro last night. Spraying was…

Posted by Paul Heroux on Thursday, August 22, 2019

