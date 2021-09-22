Morton Hospital worker stabbed; police seek ID of suspect

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton police are reaching out to the public for help after an employee of Morton Hospital was stabbed several times in broad daylight on Tuesday.

According to police, the employee was on break outside the hospital on the North Pleasant Street side around 1:15 p.m. when a woman reportedly came up and attacked her unprovoked.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim, a 44-year-old woman. She told police she was approached by a woman who she did not know pulled her ponytail and punched her several times in the back. She said she felt like she was being stuck with something.

She was examined and it was discovered that she had multiple puncture wounds on her shoulders and neck.

She was treated and discharged from the hospital.

Detectives released a surveillance image of the suspect on Wednesday. She was last seen walking away on North Pleasant Street, on the side of the Thayer Building near Washington Street.

Anyone who has information on the suspect or may have seen suspicious activity in the area is asked to call Detective Robert Kramer at (508) 821-1471 ext. 3123.