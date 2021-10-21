More threatening messages found inside Taunton High School bathrooms

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An ongoing investigation into threatening graffiti written on the wall of a high school bathroom led to the discovery of three more concerning messages Thursday morning, according to Taunton Superintendent John Cabral.

The first threat was discovered Wednesday in a bathroom at Taunton High School. Cabral said while the threats are vague, the language used is still troubling.

Police do not believe the threats are credible at this time, though officers will patrol both Taunton High School and Parker Middle School for the remainder of the week, according to Cabral.

While no graffiti was found inside the middle school, Cabral said there will be an increased police presence at both buildings since they’re located on the same grounds.

“We would like to reiterate that we have a zero-tolerance policy for this type of behavior and anyone found to be writing this graffiti will face potential criminal charges and discipline in accordance with the Taunton Public Schools student code of conduct,” Cabral said.

Cabral said some of the bathrooms at the high school will be closed as the investigation continues, adding that the increased police presence shouldn’t impact either school’s schedule.