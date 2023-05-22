FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — As the weather gets warmer, more black bears are being spotted around southeastern Massachusetts.

Fall River police said there have been “multiple black bear sightings” in the city’s north end, including one caught on camera checking out a resident’s deck and attempting to escape through a fence.

Courtesy: Fall River Police via Facebook Courtesy: Fall River Police via Facebook Courtesy: Fall River Police via Facebook

Massachusetts Environmental Police are searching for that bear in hopes of capturing it. Anyone who spots it is asked to call 1-800-632-8075.

Police are advising non-residents to avoid the 5000 block of North Main Street in Fall River, if possible.

Meanwhile, in Dartmouth, a bear was caught on camera Monday making off with a resident’s bird feeder near Collins Corner Road, according to Dartmouth police.

Courtesy: Dartmouth Police via Facebook

Dartmouth and Fall River police are advising residents to keep pets inside, bring in any food or bird feeders, and never feed bears if they see one.

Bear sightings have also been reported recently in Mansfield and Plainville.