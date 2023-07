TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton police responded Friday morning to a serious crash involving a moped.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Bay Street and I-495 around 6:30 a.m. and found a GMC Acadia and a moped that had collided.

The moped operator, a 60-year-old Taunton man, was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the SUV, a 47-year-old Carver woman, was not hurt.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the crash.