SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A 4-year-old girl remains in the hospital after an incident in Seekonk last month left her with severe burns, according to officials.

The victim’s mother, 38-year-old Guilene Gerome, and aunt, 44-year-old Franzceska Gerome, were both arrested after the girl was found with 2nd and 3rd-degree burns over a “large portion” of her body.

Guilene Gerome and Franzceska Gerome

Investigators said the pair waited 17 hours before calling for help because they believed she “wasn’t in any pain.”

Franzceska Gerome was arraigned on charges of reckless endangerment of a child, assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, permitting substantial injury to a child and mayhem. She was ordered held without bail and is due in court next month.

A short time later, Guilene Gerome was arraigned on charges of reckless endangerment of a child and permitting substantial injury to a child. She was held on $25,000 cash bail.

Guilene Germone was also ordered to surrender her passport and have no contact with the child.

In court, it was learned the aunt and mother told officials the child fell into a fire pit. Investigators are questioning what really happened and believe a hot liquid was poured on the child.

The child was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital and was in critical condition — her body was in shock and her organs weren’t functioning properly, officials said, putting her at risk of cardiac arrest.