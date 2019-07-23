Mold forces temporary closure of historic Fall River fire station

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fall River Fire Department has moved its firefighters out of the Stanley Street fire station due to mold issues.

This is the second time in two years the historic station has been temporarily closed because mold was detected.

Jason Burns, president of the Fall River firefighters’ union, said the station dates back to 1900. According to him, water is getting inside the aging building, causing the mold.

“We’ve had severe issues with rain coming through the roof,” Burns said Tuesday. “We are in the planning stages of overlaying that roof to try to stop water from coming in. I think the porous nature of the old foundation is really the problem.”

Air quality testing found elevated mold levels in parts of the station, the worst being in the basement.

Burns said some firefighters have felt ill after working their usual 24-hour shift.

“Some guys did have some breathing issues, maybe some headaches,” he said.

Mold remediation crews were seen at the station on Tuesday. Burns said he hopes firefighters can return to the station within a week.

Six firefighters are stationed at Stanley Street each day. They have since been moved to two other fire stations in the city.

“We need a ‘now’ answer because the building needs to be healthy,” Burns added, “but the long-term answer may well be a new station.”