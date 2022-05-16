FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the owner of a mobile shed found abandoned in the middle of a Freetown road Monday afternoon.

The shed, which appeared to be homemade, was found on its side in the middle of Flagg Swamp Road just before 2 p.m.

Police described the abandoned mobile shed as an “anomaly.”

The mobile shed’s owner was last seen in a white pick-up truck entering Freetown from Dartmouth.

Anyone with information on that driver is asked to contact the Freetown Police Department at (508) 763-4017.