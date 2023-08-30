WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A 73-year-old Wrentham man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead in Hamilton Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police said Steve Perry’s body was found in the driver’s seat of his submerged Cadillac near the Chebacco Lake boat ramp.

Investigators believe Perry was driving down a darkened roadway leading to the boat ramp when he became disoriented. It appears he accidentally drove off the boat ramp and into the water.

“We extended our sympathies to his family and friends,” Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said.

The retired truck driver was first reported missing Saturday when he failed to return home from a local restaurant. Officers were eventually able to reach Perry by phone, who explained that he got lost after getting onto I-495, according to police.

The officers spoke to Perry several more times throughout the night as he continued to drive. Investigators tracked Perry to Providence, Hartford, Revere and Manchester-by-the-Sea before his phone died.

Perry’s death remains under investigation, though no foul play is suspected.