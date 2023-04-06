NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The woman found dead in the woods in a New Bedford park has been identified.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the woman is 66-year-old Janet Roderiques, who was reported missing out of Dartmouth earlier this week.

Roderiques’ body was found Wednesday morning in the woods at Buttonwood Park near the corner of Brownell Avenue and Kempton Street.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to the DA’s office. Her cause of death has not been made public.