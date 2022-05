DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The Dartmouth man reported missing earlier this week was found dead Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Courtesy: Dartmouth Police Department

Police said Anthony “Tony” Medeiros’ body was found in a wooded area near his home.

The 55-year-old’s death is not considered suspicious at this time.

Medeiros was reported missing Monday after police said he left his home on foot without his phone or wallet.

It’s unclear at this time what caused Medeiros’ death.