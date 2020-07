DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Members of the Buzzards Bay Task Force have located a boater that was reported missing off of Barneys Joy Point Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast reports that Robert Griffith, 74, was found unresponsive around 3:30 p.m.

Griffith was reported missing approximately an hour earlier when his 18′ Carolina Skiff was found abandoned and washed ashore.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is provided.