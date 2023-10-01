MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Middleboro Police Department announced the passing of 22-year veteran Lt. Angelo AJ Lapanna III. He was 48.

Lapanna died after a battle with stage 4 metastatic head and neck cancer, according to Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

“Lieutenant Lapanna dedicated more than 22 years to the department, serving and protecting the Middleboro community, We thank him and his family for his dedication and sacrifice,” Perkins said.

He joined the department in July 2001 and was promoted to sergeant and served in that role until he was promoted to lieutenant in August of this year.

He also served 23 years in the Army National Guard, with 10 years in the Military Police and 13 years as a Green Beret. During that time he served two combat tours in Afghanistan and one in Iraq, where he earned a Bronze Star Medal.

Lapanna is survived by his wife and three children.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.