MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Middleboro police have arrested a 19-year-old who is accused of stabbing three teenagers early Saturday morning.

According to Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins, police were called to Wall Street for a report of multiple people stabbed.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two 19-year-old men, both from Carver, Mass., suffering from stab wounds.

One victim, who police say was stabbed multiple times in his torso, was taken to Boston Medical Center in critical condition.

The other victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his leg and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford to be treated for his injuries.

Police say a third victim, a 15-year-old boy from Middleboro, was stabbed in the leg and taken to Tobey Hospital by a private citizen.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested Jayden Wainwright, 18, of Middleboro.

He is being charged with attempted murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Wainwright is being held on $25,000 at the Plymouth County House of Correction and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court.

All of the victims are not being identified at this time.