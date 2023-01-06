MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A cafeteria/recess monitor is on unpaid leave after allegedly “placing hands” on a student, school officials said Friday.

The incident happened Thursday at Mary K. Goode Elementary School and involved a 5th-grade student.

Officials noted that the “inappropriate physical contact” was not sexual in nature and the student was not injured.

Counselors have been made available to students who wish to discuss the incident.