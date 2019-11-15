Middleboro man accused of ramming police cruiser held without bail

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A Middleboro man was ordered held without bail for allegedly repeatedly ramming a police cruiser with his car after trying to steal a gun from a home.

Mike O’Brien, 42, was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance at a Wareham Street home Wednesday night.

(Courtesy of Middleboro Police Department)

When officers arrived, police said O’Brien had already sped off in his pickup truck, leading the officers on a brief pursuit into a nearby parking lot.

As the cruisers approached his truck, police said O’Brien drove head-on into one of the cruisers three times.

O’Brien was arrested soon after and transported to the hospital for an evaluation. Police said O’Brien was drunk at the time of the incident.

Police said the officer inside the cruiser that O’Brien hit suffered minor injuries. He has was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

In court, O’Brien’s lawyer argued his client is suicidal and was trying to kill himself.

O’Brien was arraigned Thursday on several charges Thursday, including attempted murder with a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating under the influence (second offense), failure to stop for police and attempt to commit larceny of a firearm.

A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.